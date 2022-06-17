 567 candidates willing to undergo training to secure jobs in KKNPP

A total of 567 candidates from Radhapuram Assembly constituency with ITI and Diploma in Engineering qualification have expressed their willingness to join the training programme to be organised by the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP) to equip them with technical skills required for clearing Nuclear Power Corporation of India’s recruitment process for getting employed in KKNPP.

As those who gave land for KKNPP and the youth from Radhapuram Assembly constituency that houses the KKNPP could not get employment in the atomic power station, an agreement was entered in February 1999 in the presence of the then District Collector R. Dhanavel, then MLA M. Appavu and officials of the KKNPP on giving preference to the local candidates while hiring personnel for ‘C’ and ‘D’ category posts.

“The KKNPP that honoured this agreement till 2011 abandoned it later to leave the local youth in the lurch, saying that they had abolished the ‘D’ category positions and made the ‘C’ category jobs open to all,” recalls Mr. Appavu.

Since technically qualified youth of Radhapuram Assembly segment with ITI, Diploma or Degree in Engineering cannot clear the multi-layered recruitment process being conducted by the KKNPP, District Collector V. Vishnu and Radhapuram MLA and Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker Mr. Appavu held talks with the officials of KKNPP a few months ago on setting up a training centre for equipping these unemployed workforce with ITI trades or diploma certificates with employable skills that can fetch them employment in the upcoming nuclear park.

As per this arrangement, the KKNPP would inform all village panchayats and the three town panchayats in Radhapuram Assembly segment about the training session to be started in its centre by displaying announcements in the notice boards there so that the aspirants can apply and join the training progamme.

“When the first session of training programme was started, KKNPP gave the participants materials required for the training programme besides teaching them about the technical skills in which they should be masters. Though over 300 youth got enrolled in this training session, most of them dropped out while around 25 of them successfully completed the training programme. I don’t know how many of them applied for the vacancies in KKNPP when it was called for,” said a senior KKNPP official.

To address this issue and to create awareness among more youth about KKNPP’s free training, Mr. Appavu organised the special camp at Radhapuram on Friday in which 567 candidates submitted their documents proving their educational qualifications and that they were only from Radhapuram Assembly segment.

“After scrutinizing the genuineness of these documents, we’ll select the aspirants for the training session to be commenced shortly. Once they complete the training, it will become easy for them to clear the recruitment,” hoped Mr. Appavu.