ADVERTISEMENT

₹56.57 crore educational loans to 2,705 students in Virudhunagar district

February 15, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Collector, V.P. Jayaseelan hands over education loan sanction order to a student at a mela held in Virudhunagar on Thursday.

Banks in Virudhunagar district have sanctioned ₹56.57 crore educational loans to 2,705 students during special loan mela held across the district on Thursday.

The district administration conducted the special loan mela in all 11 blocks in the district in which all banks took part.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector V.P. Jayaseelan distributed the loan sanction orders worth ₹1.90 crore to 35 students at the camp held in Virudhunagar.

The Collector said that such melas were conducted to ensure that poor economic situation should not be a hurdle to any student in pursing higher education. The loans covered tuition and hostel fee. The melas would do away with the practical problems that students faced in availing educational loans.

The banks had already disbursed 3,607 loans to the tune of ₹ 45.54 crore during the financial year 2023-24 in the district, said Virudhunagar Lead Bank Manager, R. Pandiselvan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US