₹56.57 crore educational loans to 2,705 students in Virudhunagar district

February 15, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST

Banks in Virudhunagar district have sanctioned ₹56.57 crore educational loans to 2,705 students during special loan mela held across the district on Thursday.

The district administration conducted the special loan mela in all 11 blocks in the district in which all banks took part.

Collector V.P. Jayaseelan distributed the loan sanction orders worth ₹1.90 crore to 35 students at the camp held in Virudhunagar.

The Collector said that such melas were conducted to ensure that poor economic situation should not be a hurdle to any student in pursing higher education. The loans covered tuition and hostel fee. The melas would do away with the practical problems that students faced in availing educational loans.

The banks had already disbursed 3,607 loans to the tune of ₹ 45.54 crore during the financial year 2023-24 in the district, said Virudhunagar Lead Bank Manager, R. Pandiselvan.