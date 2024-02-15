GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

₹56.57 crore educational loans to 2,705 students in Virudhunagar district

February 15, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Collector, V.P. Jayaseelan hands over education loan sanction order to a student at a mela held in Virudhunagar on Thursday.

Collector, V.P. Jayaseelan hands over education loan sanction order to a student at a mela held in Virudhunagar on Thursday.

Banks in Virudhunagar district have sanctioned ₹56.57 crore educational loans to 2,705 students during special loan mela held across the district on Thursday.

The district administration conducted the special loan mela in all 11 blocks in the district in which all banks took part.

Collector V.P. Jayaseelan distributed the loan sanction orders worth ₹1.90 crore to 35 students at the camp held in Virudhunagar.

The Collector said that such melas were conducted to ensure that poor economic situation should not be a hurdle to any student in pursing higher education. The loans covered tuition and hostel fee. The melas would do away with the practical problems that students faced in availing educational loans.

The banks had already disbursed 3,607 loans to the tune of ₹ 45.54 crore during the financial year 2023-24 in the district, said Virudhunagar Lead Bank Manager, R. Pandiselvan.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.