560 kg of ration rice seized, four held

Sleuths attached to the Madurai unit of Civil Supplies - Criminal Investigation Department on Monday seized 560 kg of ration rice near Sholavandan and arrested four persons.

According to Food Cell CID, the sleuths intercepted a cargo vehicle at Melakkal bus stop and found the ration rice in 17 bags. The officials arrested A. Sundarapandi, 37, K. Kumar, 36, both from Kamarajar Salai, M. Arun Pandiyan, 22, of Mela Anupanadi and M. Pandi Kumar, 34, of Chinthamani.

They were booked under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Scheduled Commodities (Regulation of Distribution by Card System) Order, 1982, and the Essential Commodities Act.