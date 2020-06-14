56 year-old woman dies, 16 test positive in Madurai

14 June 2020 22:16 IST

Tirunelveli reports 21 fresh cases, Sivaganga 15 cases

MADURAI/TIRUNELVELI

A 56-year-old woman, who returned to T. Vadipatti from Chennai, died of COVID-19 on Friday. The death toll in Madurai district rose to four, according to State medical bulletin. Her comorbidities included diabetes and hypertension.

A total of 16 people – four of them women – tested positive on Sunday, taking the district’s tally to 426. The fresh cases were from Anna Nagar, Virattipathu, Anuppanadi, Melur, TVS Nagar, K. Pudur, Arappalayam, New Jail Road, Iyer Bungalow, Othakadai, Raja Mill Road, Nelpettai and Bethaniyapuram.

Most patients had symptoms of fever, throat pain and cold, said Collector T.G. Vinay. Meanwhile, six persons were discharged. The district has 145 active cases.

The death of a 34-year-old man reported at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital on Friday was accounted for Virudhunagar district on Sunday. This is the first death reported in the district.

Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan said he had sought reconciliation of the death as the deceased, who had come from Chengalpattu, was admitted to Kovilpatti GH with fever on June 8. “He was not at all allowed to enter his village near Thayilpatti,” he added.

He was admitted to the Thoothukudi hospital, after he tested positive. Meanwhile, seven fresh cases were reported in the district. The number of active cases in the district is 33.

In Tirunelveli, 21 fresh cases – 19 of them indigenous – were reported on Sunday. The other two had travel history. They were admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. The district’s tally rose to 464 and active cases to 89. A total of 374 persons have been discharged and one died.

According to medical bulletin, due to cross-notification, the number of cases in Thoothukudi district stood at 398 on Sunday as against 427 reported on Saturday.

Tenkasi’s tally rose by 28 to 146. The officials said 14 of them had travel history, and one was working as a policeman in Chennai.

Two fresh cases were reported in Kanniyakumari district, which took its tally to 122. Seventy-four patients have been discharged from Asaripallam Government Medical College Hospital. One death has been recorded.

In Dindigul, 11 fresh cases – Kodaikanal (5), Gopalpatti (3), Natham (2) and Thavasimadai (1) – were recorded. Dindigul GH officials said all of them had returned from Chennai.

Ramanathapuram reported 23 new cases and its tally touched 158. Twenty-two of the fresh cases were from places including Ramanathapuram, Keelakarai, Paramakudi and Tiruvadanai. Fifteen cases were reported afresh in Sivaganga, taking its total to 90.

In Theni, eight fresh cases were recorded – Periakulam (3), Cumbum (2), Theni (2) and Kottur (1). Out of the total 146 cases reported in the district, 113 were discharged and two died.