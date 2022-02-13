All Women Police here on Friday arrested a 56-year-old man, K. Maduraiveeran of Tiruchuli Taluk on charge of sexually assaulting a minor girl on Thursday.

The police said that when the 10-year-old girl was playing on the street, the accused had lured her into his house.

Two women living in the neighbourhood noticed this act and immediately alerted the father of the girl, studying 10 th class. When the father rushed to the house, he found the accused sexually abusing the girl.

Meanwhile, someone in the village alerted the Childline following which the police rushed to the spot.

Based on the father’s complaint, the AWPS Aruppukottai have arrested the accused under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.