55th Ragapriya concert commences in Madurai

Nityasree Mahadevan commenced the first day of the 55th Ragapriya (Chamber Music Club) concert series with the orchestral support from M.A. Krishnaswamy on the violin, Skandasubramaniam on the mridangam, and Tiruchi Krishnaswamy on the ghatam, at Hotel Fortune Pandian Hotel on Friday.

The vocalist commenced the concert by invoking the blessings of Lord Ganapati, Tiruvarur, through “sri vathapi ganapathiye un thiruvadiye in sahana by Papanasam Sivan and Tiruvarur Panchalinga kriti “sadaachal eshwaram” in ragam bhoopaalam, by Muthuswamy Dikshitar.

A brief Raga Alapana preceded for “nanu vidachi” in reeti gowla, by Thyagarajar, (in which Thyagarajar pleads Rama not to leave him or let him down), the same was well received by the audience. In quick succession she went on to render “swaagatham krishna” (welcomed Lord Krishna the Saviour who resides in Mathura), in mohanam, by Ootukkaadu Venkatasubbaiyyar.

Her next rendition was from Shyama Sastry’s “Shyama Shastry Vaibhavam” on the presiding deity of Madurai Goddess Meenakshi “Meenakshiamma nyayama” in Ahiri, which was applauded by the rasikas. Then she rendered “Sri Ranganaatham upaasmahe,”in poornachandrikaa’.

The main ragam of the evening was kalyani (an all-time raga which sounds very bright and pleasant in the evening) for Papanasam Sivan’s “Venkataramana (Lord of Tirupati) pankaja” created the requisite musical atmosphere with the tivra swaras and the niraval “ Alarmel Mangai manalan”.

The violinist effortlessly brought out swara patterns of the vocalist in his Parur style. The kriti was sung in a well delineated manner which had the appreciation of the rasikas. The tani that followed witnessed the mridangist and ghatam vidwan, who showed their maturity in their support to the singer.

Final pieces of the days concert include “ idu bhagyavidu” in kambhoji, by Purandara dasar, a Viruttam from Arunagirinathar’s Kandhar Alangkaram “vizhikkuth thunai” for “vantharulvai Muruga, and “Kalki Krishnamurthy’s “Kaatrinile varum geetham” from film Meera. She concluded the concert with a Thillana.