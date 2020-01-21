5.58 lakh people watched jallikattu coverage live

MADURAI

A record 5.58 lakh people watched jallikattu events held at Palamedu and Alanganallur through Madurai Kavalan app, YouTube channel and Facebook page of Madurai Rural District police.

Madurai Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan said that Madurai Kavalan app received an overwhelming response from jallikattu lovers who watched the events that were held in Palamedu and Alanganallur on January 16 and 17 respectively.

Along with its technical team, the district police had hired private technical personnel to provide the live coverage of jallikattu events. “We had involved some 30 persons for videographing the events with three cameras and for software support. It was a grand success as several lakh people had watched the video promos released by the district police on Madurai Kavalan app on the live video coverage of jallikattu events,” he said.

“The district police roped in film personalities like director Samudrakani and actor Abisaravanan to promote live coverage on Madurai Kavalan app,” the SP said.

Over 1,800 police personnel were deployed at both the venues and traffic policemen regulated vehicle movement at important junctions. Several barricades were put up for safety purpose.

The elaborate safety arrangements made by the district police significantly brought down the number of spectators, tamers and bulls suffering injuries, the SP added.