550 police personnel to be screened

After two personnel of Madurai City Police turned positive, over 550 police personnel, including officials, in frontline duty in the fight against COVID-19 have been identified for medical screening.

Already 80 police personnel have undergone the COVID-19 test and every day a batch of around 100 police personnel would be sent for the test. Those who were on duty in Government Rajaji Hospital, containment zone bandobust, and patient tracing work would be screened, said Commissioner of Police S. Davidson Devasirvatham.

Meanwhile, South Gate police station remained closed for the third day on Monday after a police personnel there tested positive. Disinfection activity is also continuing at the station building and it is off limits. The police there are doing duty, sitting under a pandal put up outside the building.

The City Police Office is gearing up to distribute medical kits for all its 3,500 police personnel from Tuesday. The kit also contains medicines recommended by the State Health Department to boost immunity and a pack of ‘kabasura kudineer,’ a herbal mix.

Number of cases down

After implementation of complete lockdown, the number of cases being registered for violation of curfew order has drastically come down in the city in the last two days.

On an average, over 230 cases were registered every day in the last one month ever since the lockdown was implemented on March 23. It has come down to 96 cases on Sunday, and 64 cases on Monday.

Similarly, movement of vehicles doing unnecessary trips has completely declined with only four vehicles seized in the last two days. The total number of cases registered so far is 7,333 against 7,961 persons. Number of vehicles seized so far is 4,017.