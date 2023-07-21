550-litre petrol seized, one arrested in Thoothukudi

July 21, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The police have seized a country boat with 550 litres of petrol and arrested a person in this connection on a charge of attempting to smuggle fuel to Sri Lanka.

Following a tip-off, a special police team was deployed in various parts of Terespuram on Friday. When the police spotted two persons loading plastic cans into a boat, they managed to detain one Jayakumar, 33, of Terespuram while his associate fled.

The police also seized eleven 50-litre plastic cans with petrol, all loaded in the boat, and took the fuel and Jayakumar to Thoothukudi North police station for inquiry. After recording his statement, Jayakumar and the seized boat with petrol were handed over to the Customs authorities.