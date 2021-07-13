550 bags of rice seized

A team of Civil Supplies Corporation officials seized 550 bags of rice meant for distribution to PDS outlets and booked cases against three persons here on Tuesday.

Following a tip-off that ration rice had been stored in Palani Murugan mill at Mahalipatti near Chinthamani, the team conducted a raid and found the commodity in the hulling mill.

Samples from all the bags were collected and quality analysis revealed that PDS rice had been mixed with fresh rice. A case was registered against the mill owner and his associates Sankareshwaran and Rajavel. Further investigation is on.