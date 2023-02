February 22, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Ramanathapuram Wildlife Division officials have seized around 55 kg of sea cucumber near Uppur in Ramanathapuram district. The officials arrested two persons in this connection. The officials have arrested S. Nagoor and A. Vasanth of Kankollanpattinam. The officials said that the accused were trying to process the sea cucumbers. Cases were registered against the two persons, the officials said.