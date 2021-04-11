Madurai

55 cases settled in lok adalat in High Court

The amount settled at the lok adalat is handed over to a family in Madurai on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

A total of 55 cases were settled out of the 263 cases that were taken up for settlement at the lok adalat held in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Saturday. A total sum of ₹5.11 crore was settled.

At the lok adalat held in the Madurai District Court, 1,160 cases were settled out of 2,712 cases taken up for settlement. The total amount settled was ₹18.87 crore.

In Dindigul, 548 cases were settled and the settled amount was ₹4.53 crore. A total of 144 cases were settled in Ramanathapuram and ₹5.89 crore was settled.

A total of 105 cases were settled in Sivaganga and the settled amount was ₹4.06 crore. In Theni, a 411 cases were settled and the settled amount was ₹3.57 crore.

