54.5 sovereigns of gold recovered; 8 held

The Ramanathapuram district police has recovered 54.5 sovereigns of gold jewels, 21 kilograms of silk yarn and arrested eight persons, who had figured in many criminal cases in more than two districts.

Commending the three Sub-Inspectors of Police – Guhaneswaran, Muruganathan and Saravanan and their teams – Superintendent of Police E. Karthik said that at least four of the accused were habitual offenders.

Following complaints of chain snatching and house break-ins, the SP had formed special teams.

After some vital leads were shared by the teams, they zeroed-in on the suspects. Based on their confession, the police recovered the stolen properties from cases reported in Kenikarai, Kamudi, Nainarkoil, Uchipuli, Tirupullani and Thiruvadanai police stations.

The names of the eight arrested included Ranjith, Arivumani, Mantha alias Mahendran, Surya and others.

As for the silk yarn theft, two persons had indulged in the crime. After a specific input, the police interrogated them and recovered the property worth ₹1.45 lakh in a swift operation.

While the Yemaneswaram police produced the two accused - Loganathan (38) and Kannan (49) in the court, they were on the lookout for four more persons in the crime.

Ganja, weapons seized

In another operation, Mudukalathur DSP Ragavendra Ravi and team arrested four persons on Friday and seized 25 kgs of ganja, two crowbars and some sharp weapons, three cars and a two-wheeler. The accused were identified as Kaliswaran, Selvaraj, Arunkarthik and Sudakar. The police booked them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and others.

Discreet probe suggested that the accused had a history of crimes in Virudhunagar and Sivaganga districts.

The SP appealed to the public to inform the police about any complaints through Hello Police facility at 83000-31100 or can directly share information on 8778 247 265. Complaints of illicit liquor, petty quarrel, theft, house break-in, eve-teasing and others. The identity of the callers would be kept confidential.