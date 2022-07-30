53rd Carnatic music anniversary series of Ragapriya under way

The 53rd Carnatic music anniversary series of Ragapriya commenced in the city on Friday with the vocal concert by Nityasree Mahadevan.

The vocalist rendered with orchestral support from M.A. Krishnaswamy on the violin, Praveen Sparsh on the Mridangam, and Thenkasi Paramasivam on Ganjira.

Nityasree started the concert invoking the blessings of Lord Rama through the Varnam “namo namo raghu kula nayaka” by Annamacharya in Ragam Nattai, in which Annamacharya prays to Lord Rama narrating His great deeds of punishing the wicked and protecting the pious and being worshipped by both Parvati and Parameswara.

In quick succession, she rendered Saint Thyagarajar’s Mayamalavagowlai, wherein the Saint salutes (“mrokkeda”) the enlightened souls (“vidulaku”) well versed (“Ko-vidhulaku”) in music (“sangita”), through which they worship and realise the Lord.

A long Raga Alapana preceded for “parandhamavatI jayati” by Muthuswamy Dikshitar in ragam Dharmavati, (called Dhaamavati in Muthuswami Dikshitar school of Carnatic music), which was very well brought out by the violinist in his own smooth Parur style.

Then Dikshidar’s “nIla-anga harim - ragam neelambari, (a kriti in the second Vibhakti) was rendered effortlessly with the able support of the percussionists. She then went on to render Papanasam Sivan’s “un perumaiyai”, in Kharaharapriya, on the presiding deity of Madurai “Sundareswarar”, both were very well appreciated by the audience with an applause.

The main song “nannu brova lalita”, in raga lalita, by Shyaamaa Saastry, was well delineated and appreciated by the audience. The singer and the percussionists maintained the metronome throughout the song. The violinist did complex phrases very nicely by playing along with the singer right from the well delineated alapana to the chittai swaras.

Both the mridangist and the ganjira vidwans showed their maturity in their support to the singer during the Tani avardanam.

“Nara Jenma Bandaga by Purandaradasar in saurashtra, viruttam “vizhikkuth thunai” followed by “Mayil Meedhu “a composition of Thanjavur Sankara Iyer in Charukesi, Bharathiaar’s “thiraadha vilaiyaattu pillai” in Ragamalika and finally a Thillana in Nalinakanthi was rendered to conclude the day’s concert.

S. Padmanabhan