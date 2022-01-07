5,350 kg of ration rice seized in Madurai

Police have arrested six persons in connection with the case and are on the lookout for two more

The Civil Supplies – Criminal Investigation Department on Friday, seized 5,350 kg of ration rice and arrested six persons in Madurai.

According to Food Cell sources, a team of sleuths conducted a vehicle check at O. Kovilpatti village based on an intelligence input.The team intercepted a vehicle and found 130 bags of ration rice. While 115 bags had 40 kg of rice each, the 15 other bags had 50 kg of rice each.

While eight accused were involved in the smuggling of the ration rice that had been collected from people around Melur area, the sleuths managed to arrest six persons.

The arrested are: C. Suresh (47) of Kambur, C. Sevugan (50), C. Prabakaran (36) of Kambur, M. Sathish (31), M. Sundarapandi (36) of O. Kovilpatti and Sabri Aliof Karungalagudi.

The police said that the prime accused Kannan, of Karungalagudi and Deivendaran, the owner and driver of the vehicle were absconding.

A case has been registered under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Scheduled Commodities (Regulation of Distribution by Card System) Order.