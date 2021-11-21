53,437 doses of vaccine administered

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district on Sunday administered 53,437 doses of COVID vaccination during the 10th mega vaccination camp held in the district on Sunday.

Among them 19,344 took the first dose and 34,093 were given the second shot during the special camps held at 869 locations. The district has so far vaccinated 11.66 lakh first dose and 6.73 lakh second dose, totalling 18.40 lakh doses to 15.60 lakh eligible population.

The coverage of first dose across the district is 74.78% and 43.18% second doses.

The highest coverage of vaccination per lakh eligible population has been registered in Tiruchuli block with 89,835 followed by Vembakottai 88,561.