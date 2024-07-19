GIFT a SubscriptionGift
₹5.34 lakh seized from town panchayat office in Kanniyakumari district

Published - July 19, 2024 07:17 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths of the Directorate pf Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seized ₹5.34 lakh from a junior engineer, a town panchayat worker and two contractors at Unnamalaikkadai town panchayat office on Friday.

DVAC sources said the surprise raid, led by Kanniyakumari district ADSP Hector Dharmaraj, was conducted in the Office of Junior Engineer of Town Panchayats at Unnamalaikkadai on Friday following information that a few contractors were waiting to bribe the officials.

 When the police entered the office, they seized ₹20,000 from Junior Engineer of Town Panchayats Sam Selvaraj and ₹4.03 lakh from his car parked on the same premises. The police also seized ₹9,500 from a town panchayat worker and another ₹1 lakh from two waiting contractors, who had executed works for the town panchayats. In all, the police seized ₹5.34 lakh during the raid.

Investigation revealed that Assistant Executive Engineer of Town Panchayats Pushpalata, who was on leave, returned to work only a couple of days ago.  “Hence, the contractors might have come to the office for getting approval for their bills from the Junior Engineer and the Assistant Executive Engineer. Further investigations are on to identify all the officials involved in the crime,” said the sources.

