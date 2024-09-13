53-year-old temple elephant dies after sustaining burns in fire in T.N.

Subbulakshmi, a beloved 53-year-old elephant at the famous Sri Shanmuganathar Temple in Kundrakudi in Sivaganga district, died after sustaining burns from a fire in the early hours of Friday (September 13, 2024).

On the night of Thursday (September 12, 2024), a fire reportedly broke out near the thatched roof of the structure where the animal was housed. Fire and rescue services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames, but the elephant sustained serious burns.

Though Forest department officials and a veterinarian from the Animal Husbandry department gave treatment to the elephant, it breathed its last at around 2.30 a.m. on Friday, the officials said.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Cooperation K.R. Periakaruppan, Kundrakudi Ponnambala Adigalar, and the public paid their respects to the elephant at its funeral on Friday. Residents also stuck posters around the locality mourning Subbulakshmi’s death.

A local devotee, who regularly visited the Shanmuganathar Temple, had donated Subbulakshmi to the temple in 1971.

Valliammal, a 60-year-old woman in the village, recalled her fond memories with Subbu, as the elephant was fondly called. “During festivals at the temple, people would seek Subbu’s blessings. We considered her as our family,” she added.

The Kundrakudi police have registered a case and the cause of the fire is being investigated.