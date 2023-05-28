May 28, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - MADURAI

A total of 53% of candidates who had applied, appeared for the UPSC Civil Services (preliminary) examination held in Madurai on Sunday.

According to officials, District Collector M. S. Sangeetha inspected a few of the centres and checked the arrangements made for the examination.

The exam was held in two sessions - first session was held from 9.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and the second session was conducted from 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m., officials said and added that a total of 6,882 candidates had applied and a little over 3,600 among them appeared. The exam had been conducted in 17 centres and tight security was in place, they added.

