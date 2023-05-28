ADVERTISEMENT

53% of candidates who had applied, appeared for UPSC preliminary exam in Madurai

May 28, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Candidates appear for the Civil Services preliminary examination at Sri Meenakshi Government College for Women in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

A total of 53% of candidates who had applied, appeared for the UPSC Civil Services (preliminary) examination held in Madurai on Sunday.

According to officials, District Collector M. S. Sangeetha inspected a few of the centres and checked the arrangements made for the examination.

The exam was held in two sessions - first session was held from 9.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and the second session was conducted from 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m., officials said and added that a total of 6,882 candidates had applied and a little over 3,600 among them appeared. The exam had been conducted in 17 centres and tight security was in place, they added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US