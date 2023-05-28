HamberMenu
53% of candidates who had applied, appeared for UPSC preliminary exam in Madurai

May 28, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Candidates appear for the Civil Services preliminary examination at Sri Meenakshi Government College for Women in Madurai on Sunday.

Candidates appear for the Civil Services preliminary examination at Sri Meenakshi Government College for Women in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

A total of 53% of candidates who had applied, appeared for the UPSC Civil Services (preliminary) examination held in Madurai on Sunday.

According to officials, District Collector M. S. Sangeetha inspected a few of the centres and checked the arrangements made for the examination.

The exam was held in two sessions - first session was held from 9.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and the second session was conducted from 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m., officials said and added that a total of 6,882 candidates had applied and a little over 3,600 among them appeared. The exam had been conducted in 17 centres and tight security was in place, they added.

