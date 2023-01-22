528 flats to be built for landless, homeless poor

January 22, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

MP Kanimozhi on Sunday laid foundation stone for constructing 528 flats for the landless and homeless poor in Maappillaiyoorani on an outlay of ₹ 55.29 crore.

While the beneficiaries without land or home will pay ₹ 1.97 lakh as their contribution for getting the ₹ 10.47-lakh worth home, the State Government will give its share of ₹ 7 lakh and the Centre’s contribution is ₹ 1.50 lakh.

Of the 528 beneficiaries, 250 persons have already been selected and the remaining beneficiaries will be selected shortly, officials said.

Ms. Kanimozhi also handed over ‘work order’ to 20 beneficiaries for constructing independent houses on their lands with government’s assistance.

Earlier, the MP inaugurated ‘Karisal Literary Park’ established at Dhanasekaran Nagar on an outlay of ₹ 3.60 crore under the ‘Smart City’ project and laid foundation stone for new bus-stand at Sawyerpuram.

Collector K. Senthil Raj, Ministers Anita R. Radhakrishnan and P. Geetha Jeevan, Corporation Commissioner T. Charusree, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy and MLAs Oorvasi S. Amirtharaj and M.C. Shanmugaiah were present.