527 recruit constables pass out in Madurai

Recruit police constables take out a passing-out parade in Madurai on Tuesday.

01 December 2020 19:20 IST

Madurai

A total of 54 engineering graduates, 27 postgraduates and 190 graduates, were among 527 recruit police constables who took out a passing-out parade here on Tuesday.

Additional Director of General Police (Social Justice and Human Rights), Shailesh Kumar Yadav, inspected the parade at Tamil Nadu Special Police VI Battalion ground here.

Advertising

Advertising

Welcoming the recruit police constables into the Tamil Nadu police force, Mr. Yadav urged them to be aware of the powers of the police.

“Do not think that the police have unlimited powers. You have to work within your powers and scrupulously follow the procedures laid down while discharging your duty,” he said.

The police constables should learn various aspects of policing from arresting to searching, upholding law and order and providing bandobust for functions and festivals and providing security to leaders and intelligence collection.

“Not only following procedures, but also effectively doing the duty was paramount. As the hands of the Government, they should be strong, diligent and smart in their work,” Mr. Yadav said.

While 275 RPCs were from Madurai the rest were from Sivaganga district. The ADGP distributed shields to the outstanding RPCs.

Principal of Police Recruitment School, A. Ilango, and other officers from the battalion were present.