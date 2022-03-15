525 candidates pass out of ITBP training centre

Passing-out parade in progress at Indo-Tibetan Border Police Recruitment Training Centre at Illuppaikudi in Sivanganga district on Tuesday.

March 15, 2022 21:54 IST

A total of 525 constables passed out from the Recruits Training Centre (RTC) of the elite Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at Illuppaikudi in Sivaganga district on Tuesday.

The Inspector General, Central Frontier, Sanjeev Raina took the salute and reviewed the passing out parade of the 476th general duty cadre batch. He administered oath to the officers who pledged to discharge their duties in protecting the nation with all honesty and sincerity.

Appreciating the quality of the parade, Mr. Raina emphasised the need to prioritize the Nation before their comforts.

The Inspector General presented trophies to recruits who stood first during the training in endurance, drill, firing, physical fitness, weaponry, sports, and for overall best performance.

Later, while speaking to the press, Mr. Raina, said the recruits had been posted in hostile terrains in the north-eastern borders.

He added that the force had undergone some novel training in weaponry, unarmed combat, field engineering and police tactics.

The colourful passing-out parade was followed by a demonstration by the constables of their skills in martial arts, physical training, aerobic exercise and a coordinated drill.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Ranbir Singh was present.

The event was attended by families of the constables passing out.

The recruits had undergone 44 weeks of training in weapon handling, map reading, drill, karate, battle craft, field craft, internal security, border security and disaster management.

The ITBP is an elite Central armed police force created in 1962 to guard the borders of the nation following the Indo-China conflict.