August 25, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - MADURAI

The Chief Minister’s Extended Breakfast Scheme for students of Class I to Class V of government schools was inaugurated in Madurai district on Friday.

According to the Madurai district administration, a total of 949 schools covering 52,298 students would benefit under the extended scheme. It would cover 420 village panchayats and nine town panchayats in the district.

Inaugurating the scheme at the Chinnapatti Panchayat Union Primary School, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy said that the main objective of the scheme was to ensure that children were fed properly before they attended the classes.

He said that the quality and hygiene should be maintained by the cooks. The breakfast should be served to the students on time and the officials should regularly monitor to ensure the same. The Minister had breakfast at the school with the students. Madurai Collector M. S. Sangeetha was present.

Minister for Information Technology P. T. R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan inaugurated the scheme at Muthupatti Government Kallar Reclamation High School. He had breakfast with the students at the school. Madurai Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth was present.

In 2022, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin launched the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme at the Corporation Primary School Aathimoolam II in Simmakal in Madurai. A total of 74 schools covering 7,197 students benefited in the first phase of the scheme.