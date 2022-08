5.2 tonne of ration rice seized Staff Reporter ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Civil Supplies CID seized around 5.2 tonne of ration rice at Meenakshipuram in Natham near here on Tuesday. A team led by Inspector R. Geetha raided a house and seized the rice packed in 130 bags with 40 kg of rice each. The accused is absconding.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT