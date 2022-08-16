5.2 tonne of ration rice seized

Staff Reporter August 16, 2022 21:10 IST

Civil Supplies CID seized around 5.2 tonne of ration rice at Meenakshipuram in Natham near here on Tuesday. A team led by Inspector R. Geetha raided a house and seized the rice packed in 130 bags with 40 kg of rice each. The accused is absconding.