Madurai

5.2 tonne of ration rice seized

Civil Supplies CID seized around 5.2 tonne of ration rice at Meenakshipuram in Natham near here on Tuesday. A team led by Inspector R. Geetha raided a house and seized the rice packed in 130 bags with 40 kg of rice each. The accused is absconding.


