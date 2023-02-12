ADVERTISEMENT

52 cases settled at Lok Adalat held at HC

February 12, 2023 06:04 am | Updated 03:37 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Settled amount being handed over at the National Lok Adalat held at the Madurai District Court on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

A total of 52 cases were settled out of the 418 listed cases at the National Lok Adalat held at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Saturday. The total settled amount was ₹5.97 crore.

The lok adalat was organised by the High Court Legal Services Committee under the guidance of the Chairman of the High Court Legal Services Committee Justice R. Mahadevan.

A total of three Benches presided over by Justice S. Srimathy, Justice R. Vijayakumar and Justice L. Victoria Gowri heard the cases pertaining to motor accident appeals, writ petitions, civil cases, land acquisition cases, Negotiable Instruments Act cases etc.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

At the National Lok Adalat held at Madurai district court, a total of 16,894 cases were settled out of the listed 17,730 cases. The total settled amount was ₹289.20 crore. In Dindigul district, the total settled cases were 2,224 and the total settled amount was ₹13.15 crore. In Theni district, the total settled cases were 2,010 and the settled amount was ₹4.14 crore.

As many as 1,120 cases were settled in Sivaganga district and the total settled amount was ₹3.77 crore. A total of 937 cases were settled in Ramanathapuram district and the total settled amount was ₹11.58 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Madurai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US