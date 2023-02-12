52 cases settled at Lok Adalat held at HC

February 12, 2023 06:04 am | Updated 06:04 am IST - MADURAI

A total of 52 cases were settled out of the 418 listed cases at the National Lok Adalat held at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Saturday. The total settled amount was ₹5.97 crore.

The lok adalat was organised by the High Court Legal Services Committee under the guidance of the Chairman of the High Court Legal Services Committee Justice R. Mahadevan.

A total of three Benches presided over by Justice S. Srimathy, Justice R. Vijayakumar and Justice L. Victoria Gowri heard the cases pertaining to motor accident appeals, writ petitions, civil cases, land acquisition cases, Negotiable Instruments Act cases etc.

At the National Lok Adalat held at Madurai district court, a total of 16,894 cases were settled out of the listed 17,730 cases. The total settled amount was ₹289.20 crore. In Dindigul district, the total settled cases were 2,224 and the total settled amount was ₹13.15 crore. In Theni district, the total settled cases were 2,010 and the settled amount was ₹4.14 crore.

As many as 1,120 cases were settled in Sivaganga district and the total settled amount was ₹3.77 crore. A total of 937 cases were settled in Ramanathapuram district and the total settled amount was ₹11.58 crore.