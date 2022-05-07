52 beneficiaries get welfare aid

Collector releases report on achievements and grants of the past year

MADURAI

As many as 52 beneficiaries received welfare aid worth ₹18.14 lakh from various departments at a function held at the Collectorate here on Saturday to commemorate the DMK government’s completion of one year in office,

A report on achievements and grants made in the period, titled ‘Oya Uzhaippin Orandu - Kadaikodi Thamizharin Kanavugalai Thaangi, Niraivaana Valarchiyil Nilaiyana Payanam,’ was released by Collector S Aneesh Sekhar. Speaking to the media, the Collector said the six-floor Muthamizh Kalaignar Memorial Library, under construction at a cost of ₹114 crore, would start functioning soon for the benefit of youngsters and the general public.

As many as 39 beneficiaries received battery-operated vehicles and 40 people received motor wheelchairs in the past one year.

To relieve traffic congestion at Goripalayam junction in Madurai, a bridge would be constructed and tenders have been floated for the purpose and the construction work would begin soon, Mr. Sekhar said.

Farmers have produced 3.70 lakh tonnes of paddy raised on 59,000 hectares across the district.

As part of COVID-19 ex-gratia, 2,802 beneficiaries have been sanctioned ₹50,000 each, while 48 frontline workers who lost their lives while on duty during the pandemic received financial assistance worth ₹11.8 crore in total and 277 children who lost their parents who were affected by COVID-19 received financial assistance worth ₹8.65 crore, the Collector said.

As many as 44,254 new ration cards have been issued, while 98% of beneficiaries have been ensured of using biometric system installed at ration shops for fair distribution of commodities.

People in rural and urban areas have benefited through schemes such as ‘Namakku Naame,’ ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ and ‘Innuyir Kappom.’

Across the district, 85.9% of people have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 61.5% have been given the second dose, according to a press release.

District Revenue Officer R. Sakthivel and District Rural Development Agency Project Officer Abitha Haneef were present at the function