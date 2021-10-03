51,863 people vaccinated in Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district administered 51,863 doses of COVID-19 vaccination on Sunday during the fourth mega vaccination as against the 71,560 planned.

The district achieved 72% of the target. While 22,268 doses were administered under Virudhunagar Health Unit District through 468 booths, 29,595 doses were administered under Sivakasi HUD through 487 booths.

Till date, the district has given first dose to 9,91,424 people and the second dose to 3,44,641, totaling 13,36,065 doses.

Madurai district administered 67,096 doses on Sunday. This included 37,836 doses in rural areas, 27,428 doses in Corporation limits, 1,218 doses in Government Rajaji Hospital and 614 doses in other government hospitals.

Theni district administered 18,028 first doses and 15,279 second doses, totaling 33,307 doses on Sunday. This included 178 differently abled people in the district.