51,440 doses of vaccine administered

14 November 2021 20:24 IST

Virudhunagar

A total of 51,440 doses of COVID vaccine were administered in Virudhunagar district during the 8th mega vaccination camp held on Sunday.

Among them, 37,410 had taken their second jab and 14,030 had taken their first shot. A statement said that 18,653 persons in Virudhunagar health unit district and 32,787 persons in Sivakasi HUD had participated in the special camps held at 994 booths across the district.

