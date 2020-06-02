51 test positive in Thoothukudi, 12 in Tirunelveli, six in Kanniyakumari district

Thoothukudi/Tirunelveli

02 June 2020 22:21 IST

Health Inspector of Amathur among three to contract viral infection in Virudhunagar district

Thoothukudi district witnessed sharp rise in positive cases on Tuesday with 51 more patients — 31 indigenous and 20 imported — taking the tally to 277.

The district now had 126 ‘active cases’ after 149 patients were discharged, while two others, including a 72-year-old woman, succumbing to the viral infection.

Tirunelveli district had 12 more patients, including 11 imported cases, that took the district’s total number of infections to 366. Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital now had 89 patients under treatment.

Kanniyakumari district reported six indigenous cases and an imported case, taking the tally to 76. It now had 36 active cases undergoing treatment in Kanniyakumari District Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam.

Tenkasi district had two cases, takign the total to 90 cases, and 22 were under treatment.

In Virudhunagar, one more health inspector was among three, who tested positive.

The Health Inspector of Amathur was involved in conducting tests for a group of people from Perali who came out positive in the last few days.

The other two were also contacts of a couple who recently tested positive after their return from Chennai.

With this, the total number of positive cases in Virudhunagar touched 127: 36 indigenous and 91 from other States and districts. However, the total number of active cases was 65.

After four persons got discharged on Tuesday, the total number of patients discharged so far touched 62.

Nine discharged

The total number of positive cases in Madurai district remained at 269 on Tuesday. Nine persons were discharged from hospital, leaving 92 active cases.