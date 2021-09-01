51 stolen mobile phones recovered

Dindigul

01 September 2021 17:46 IST

Superintendent of Police V. R. Srinivasan handed over 51 mobile phones, which were stolen to the rightful owners here on Tuesday.

The police said that following complaints from the public that they had lost their mobile phones, a special team comprising ADSP Chandran, Inspector Renuka Devi and others were formed.

The cyber crime wing conducted a probe and seized 51 handsets valued at ₹7.60 lakh.

The police advised the public to beware of tricksters while moving out in public places and to take care of their belongings.

The SP congratulated the special team for their swift work.