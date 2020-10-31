51 new cases, one death reported in Madurai

60 patients discharged from hospitals in Dindigul

Madurai district recorded a total of 51 new positive cases on Saturday, taking the total number in the district to 18,736. With 60 persons getting discharged, the active cases stood at 508.

One death was recorded on Saturday, taking the district’s toll to 419.

Virudhunagar district recorded the lowest number of active cases in recent months at 151. The district recorded 17 new cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 15,437. With the discharge of 40 patients, the total number of discharged patients till date increased to 15,066. The death toll in the district remained at 220.

Theni district accounted for 10 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 16,233. There were 19 discharges from hospitals.

Dindigul reported eight fresh cases and the tally moved up to 9,775. Hospitals discharged 60 patients on a single day after recovery.

Ramanathapuram recorded 11 new cases after which the tally crossed the 6,000 mark (6004). Hospitals discharged 27 patients.

Sivaganga had 19 fresh cases and the tally stood at 5,901. Hospitals discharged 19 patients.

With 42 fresh cases, the tally in Thoothukudi went up to 15,060. While 65 patients were discharged, 453 were undergoing treatment.

Kanniyakumari added 25 new cases that took the tally to 14,903. After 95 patients were discharged from the hospitals, the district had 392 active cases.

The number of fresh infections came down drastically in Tirunelveli as the district recorded 15 cases on Saturday. Consequently, the district had 170 active cases after 43 patients were discharged from hospitals and the infection tally moved up to 14,209.

Tenkasi continued to keep the number of fresh cases under control as the district reported 10 cases even as 32 patients were discharged from hospitals. While 31 were undergoing treatment, the district’s infection tally stood at 7,823.