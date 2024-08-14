ADVERTISEMENT

51 girl students receive scholarships from bank

Published - August 14, 2024 09:35 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

MADURAI 

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector M.S. Sangeetha distributed scholarships totally valued at ₹8.72 lakh to girl students under Canara Bank Dr. Ambedkar Vidya Jyothi scholarship scheme at an event here on Wednesday. 

To mark the 78th independence Day celebration, the Canara Vidya Jyothi scheme which was launched in 2013-14 was renamed as Canara Bank Dr. Ambedkar Vidya Jyothi. 

The scholarship was aimed at helping meritorious girl students from SC and ST communities from rural areas under corporate social responsibility initiatives. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ms. Sangeetha, in her address, encouraged the girls to make better use of various government schemes meant for them.   “Making use of the schemes, students should work hard in achieving their goal in education,” she added.  As many as 51 girls from various government and government-aided schools from Madurai district were handed over the scholarships.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US