51 girl students receive scholarships from bank

Published - August 14, 2024 09:35 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

MADURAI 

Collector M.S. Sangeetha distributed scholarships totally valued at ₹8.72 lakh to girl students under Canara Bank Dr. Ambedkar Vidya Jyothi scholarship scheme at an event here on Wednesday. 

To mark the 78th independence Day celebration, the Canara Vidya Jyothi scheme which was launched in 2013-14 was renamed as Canara Bank Dr. Ambedkar Vidya Jyothi. 

The scholarship was aimed at helping meritorious girl students from SC and ST communities from rural areas under corporate social responsibility initiatives. 

Ms. Sangeetha, in her address, encouraged the girls to make better use of various government schemes meant for them.   “Making use of the schemes, students should work hard in achieving their goal in education,” she added.  As many as 51 girls from various government and government-aided schools from Madurai district were handed over the scholarships.

