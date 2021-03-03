50,000 school bags embossed with photos of Jayalalithaa, CM seized

At least 50,000 school bags embossed with photographs of late AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami were seized from two trucks at Achuthanvayal checkpost on the Rameswaram highway on Wednesday.

According to the officials, following specific information that two trucks were moving towards Rameswaram, a flying squad intercepted the vehicles at the checkpost.

Physical check revealed that the school bags were packed in white gunny bags printed with ‘School Education Department’ in Tamil.

A senior official said that they have seized the trucks and the goods. “We are in the process of interrogation. Preliminary inquiries revealed that they were from Uttar Pradesh and Nagaland. Whether it was ordered from there or the truck belonged to that State is being probed,” he said.