50,000 people to be vaccinated in Virudhunagar today

Virudhunagar district has targeted to administer 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine during the third mega vaccination camp to be held on Sunday.

In a statement, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that out of the total 16,31,558 persons above 18 years who are eligible for the vaccine, 9.05 lakh people have been administered the first dose of vaccine and 2.70 lakh persons have been given the second dose till Thursday.

This includes 75,643 doses given on the first mega vaccination camp held on September 12 and 22,737 doses administered on the second mega vaccination camp held on September 19.

The third camp would be held between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. in all village panchayats, town panchayats and municipalities.

Stating that vaccination was the only way to prevent loss of life due to COVID-19 infection, he appealed to the people to make use of the vaccination camps.