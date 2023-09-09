5000 SIM cards activated with fake documents in 2021 in Thoothukudi; Cyber Crime Wing police arrest a suspect from Bryant Nagar

September 09, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Thoothukudi Cyber Crime Wing Police have arrested a person on charges of having allegedly activated 620 SIM cards with fake identity proofs and seized two mobile phones and three SIM cards here on Saturday.

According to a report from the Government of India Ministry of Telecommunications, in 2021, Thoothukudi district had seen activation of 5000 fake SIM cards and had cautioned the enforcement authorities to keep a vigil.

Following a complaint from Vinodini of Melashanmugapuram, the Cyber police registered a case. The complainant had stated that some persons had used her identity proof and activated SIM cards in her name.

The ADSP Kodilingam and Inspector Sivasankaran and team inquired a suspect, who was identified as Rayan (38) of Bryant Nagar. The police said that the suspect was operating a firm in the name of Venkateswara Enterprises selling SIM cards and other allied businesses including photocopy works. Based on his confession, police came to know that he had used the documents such as Adhaar card, PAN card, driving licence etc, given by people for getting photocopies and had procured SIM cards.

Further investigation was on.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police L Balaji Saravanan has appealed to the public to be guarded while giving their documents like Adhaar card to get photocopies from shops for various purposes. The public may send pictures through their mobile phones to the shopkeeper’s handphone and ensure that it was deleted after the photocopy was taken.

The public can also login to the Government of India’s website: https://tafcop.sancharsaathi.gov.in and register themselves. The website helps and alerts them if there were more number of SIM cards in their names, he added.