₹₹5,000 incentive for vasectomy announced in Theni

November 27, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - THENI

Collector R.V. Shajeevana flags off the vasectomy awareness campaign vehicle at the Collectorate in Theni on Monday,

A week-long campaign has been planned from November 28 to December 7 for performing vasectomy in Theni district.

Considering the poor health of many women, the district administration and the Health and Family Welfare Department has planned to perform vasectomy in men. By doing so, the complications that may arise for womenfolk may be prevented and, as an incentive, the male patients will be given ₹5,000. The government’s conribution is ₹1,100, while the district administration has announced ₹3,900 for each of the men undergoing the no-scalpel vasectomy.

Collector R.V. Shajeevana flagged off a campaign vehicle at the District Collectorate on Monday in the presence of senior officials and doctors.

The vasectomy camp will be held in Kadamalaikundu on November 28, Theni (November 29), Thevaram (December 1) Veerapandi (December 2) Gudalur (December 4), Dombusery (December 5) Rajadhani (, December 6) and iOdaipatti(December 7), a press release said.

Persons willing to undergo vasectomy can register their names with the respective PHCs. In Theni, the vasectomy camp will be held at Theni Government Medical College and Hospital. On December 4, all PHCs, government hospitals will perform the vasectomy.

