April 17, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - MADURAI

A target to obtain International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) certification for 2,500 fair price shops and to renovate 5,000 more fair price shops have been fixed for the current year, said J. Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary, Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department on Monday.

He was speaking to the reporters after inspecting the Madurai District Pandian Consumer Cooperative Wholesale Store along with Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar. He also inaugurated the Pandian Silks and Sarees sales outlet at the store.

There are over 22,000 cooperative societies functioning across the State, Dr. Radhakrishnan said. “Deposits worth ₹71,951 crore have been raised in various banks functioning under the cooperative sector in the last financial year. Loans worth ₹64,140 crore have been disbursed to the public, including farmers, people belonging to Adi Dravidar community etc., through 17 different loan schemes,” he added.

Mr Radhakrishnan said there were a total of 35,941 fair price shops functioning in the State, which included 26,018 full-time stores and 9,923 part-time stores. Further, 5,784 shops have obtained ISO certification in the previous year, he noted.

While the upcoming fair price shops were being constructed with toilets, officials have been asked to take necessary action to build toilets in the existing fair price shops as well, he said.

Responding to a query, Dr. Radhakrishnan said that the administrative feasibility was being explored, keeping in view the welfare of the employees, with regard to the promise made in the DMK’s election manifesto to bring fair price shops under a single department.

Further, he said that steps would be taken to improve the transactions of cooperative banks through UPI, phone banking facilities etc. He added that the fair price shops would be developed into “multi-service profitable centres” by integrating the various services provided to the public.

Dr. Radhakrishnan said focus would be made to popularise the cooperative societies among the masses to increase sales as well as to promote sales of millets.

Joint Registrars C. Gurumurthy (Cooperative Societies), Priyadarshini (Pandian Cooperative Stores), Managing Director of Madurai District Central Cooperative Bank Jeeva and others were present.

