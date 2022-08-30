500 Vinayaka idols to be installed

Ganesha idols kept for sale on the roadside in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

THOOTHUKUDI

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have made elaborate security arrangements as over 500 idols of Vinayaka are to be installed across the district as part of the Vinayaka chathurthi celebrations this year.

While 100 idols are to be installed in Thoothukudi town, the remaining 400 will be kept at other public places.

Chairing a meeting with organisers on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police, Tirunelveli, P. Saravanan, made it clear that the idols should be installed under sheds erected at permitted spots with adequate lights and firefighting equipment. The organisers should post their volunteers at the spot round the clock until the idols are taken out for immersion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The idols should be taken to the procession points well ahead of the starting time and there should not be any objectionable slogan during the procession, he said.

The police took out a flag march on Tuesday. Starting from Tirunelveli Arch, the event culminated at the entrance of Swami Nellaiyappar Temple after traversing the four car streets around the temple.