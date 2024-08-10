500 shops in Courtallam down shutters demanding waiver of rent collected during Covid-19

Around 500 shops, including restaurants, downed shutters here on Saturday demanding waiver of rent by Kutralanatha Swamy Temple administration for a year during COVID-19 pandemic.

The shopkeepers presented a 10-point charter of demands to the temple administration.

Speaking to reporters, Courtallam Shopkeepers’ Welfare Association president Kavaiah said the temple administration owned 152 shops in different locations in the town and they were given on rent under different categories.

For instance, some shops, which were run by an individual, the agreement was made between the temple administration and the tenant. In some other cases, where a shop was run by two persons as partners and if one of them died, the legal heirs of the deceased partner was not treated as tenant.

Serving notice to 80 such shops, the temple administration instructed to settle the dues and surrender the allotment, he said and added that the association members wanted it to be renewed in the name of the legal heirs and ensure that there was continuity in the business.

He further said that during the pandemic, the temple administration collected rent, while the government had announced a lockdown during the outbreak. Hence, the tenants gave a representation in the past for a waiver of the rent.

Similarly, the shopkeepers said that when the rent was not fixed for 2022, the temple administration reportedly fixed the rent unilaterally and issued demand notice for payment of rent from July 1, 2022 to July 31, 2024. The autocratic move affected many shopkeepers and, hence, they demanded revision.

Hardship for visitors

The one-day strike from dawn to dusk by the shopkeepers severely hit visitors to Courtallam. Not a single restaurant was open near the waterfalls and people were put to untold hardships. Many children and elders, who visited the waterfalls and planned to stay till Monday, were seen looking for shops, but all outlets were closed.

The local authorities did not make any alternative arrangements and the visitors had a tough time. Only those who were staying in private resorts and guest houses had food available, while public staying in lodges had the only option of waiting till 6 p.m, when the shops opened in small numbers, the authorities added.

