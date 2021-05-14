500 more oxygen-supported beds in a week, says Minister

Ministers Ma. Subramanian, P. T. R. P. Thiagarajan and P. Moorthy take part a meeting in Madurai on Friday.

14 May 2021 20:24 IST

Zero-delay ward with 150 beds functioning in GRH

Steps have been taken to set up 500 beds with oxygen support for COVID-19 patients in Madurai, said Health Minister Ma. Subramanian here on Friday.

Addressing mediapersons after chairing a meeting with other ministers and officials, Mr. Subramanian said a private company would install the beds within a week. He said Government Rajaji Hospital had 1,681 beds, out of which 1,176 had oxygen support. All these beds are occupied as the hospital also caters to patients from other districts. “So, a zero-delay ward with 150 beds with oxygen support has been inaugurated at the GRH,” he said.

When asked if COVID-19 deaths are under-reported in Madurai, Mr. Subramanian said they have instructed not to under-report the deaths. “A meeting will be held at the GRH to discuss this,” he said.

From Odisha

Sterlite Copper, which started producing oxygen, has temporarily stopped it due to a technical snag. Hence, the State procured 80 MT of liquid medical oxygen from Odisha to prevent a major crisis, he said.

The State received 7,000 vials of Remdesivir every day. However, the requirement was 20,000 vials and this has been communicated to the Union government. “Steps will be taken to allot more vials of Remdesivir to Madurai,” he said. Strict action would be taken against those who sell Remdesivir at a high price in the black market, he added.