500 more oxygen-supported beds for Tirunelveli hospital

Government is taking steps in preparation for third wave: Minister

Anticipating the third wave of COVID-19, the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, having 940 oxygen-supported beds, out of 1,600 beds in total, is all set to add 500 more beds with this life-supporting facility, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday after visiting the facilities created for anti-COVID-19 operations in various parts of the district, Mr. Subramanian said that the government was taking steps to prepare for the third wave.

The Minister, who visited the Government Hospital at Koodankulam, said a gynaecology ward would be established there. Since demand for upgrading the hospital at Valliyoor as District Government Headquarters Hospital as it is strategically located on the four-lane National Highway is growing, Mr. Subramanian, along with Speaker M. Appavu, visited it on the invitation of the latter.

“The Speaker has appealed us for the upgrading of the hospital with more facilities and establishment of Office Joint Director of Public Health at Valliyoor as the doctors have to go all the way to Tenkasi for any official work. He also showed us 400 acres of land (maeikkaal poramboke land) close to the hospital, required for expansion of the hospital and the establishment of the Joint Director’s Office. Hence, we’ll take this issue with the Chief Minister and get the permission at the earliest,” Mr. Subramanian said.

When he visited the triaging centre at Gandhimathi School near Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, the Minister was much impressed with the facilities there. “Collector Vishnu has done an excellent job for screening the COVID-19 suspects by creating a triaging centre, which can also be used as COVID Care Centre as oxygen facility has been installed. The COVID Control Room created at the Collectorate for monitoring patients round-the-clock and ensuring the right medical treatment for them based on the online information they receive from the triaging centre is amazing,” Mr. Subramanian said.

The Minister also appreciated Mr. Vishnu for making efforts to get more than 100 oxygen concentrators by persuading private sponsors for saving the patients undergoing treatment in the COVID Care Centres.