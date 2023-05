May 21, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - MADURAI

The Marine Police have seized 500 kg of sea cucumber from a shed near Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district. Following a tip-off, police seized the contraband from a shed on Saturday and handed it over to forest officials. They said the seized sea cucumber was in a semi-processed state and an investigation into the case was under way.