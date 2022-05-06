500 kg artificially-ripened mangoes seized, destroyed in Tirunelveli

Officials attached to the Department of Food Safety seized and destroyed 500 kg artificially-ripened mangoes here on Friday.

Following information about mangoes being ripened by using calcium carbide stones, the officials, led by District Designated Officer Sasi Deepa, Food Inspectors A. R. Sankaralingam and others raided the wholesale godown at Kannamman Street in Tirunelveli Junction on Friday. They found that the calcium carbide solution had been sprinkled on the raw mangoes to ripen it.

Subsequently, 500 Kg of ‘sappattai’ variety mangoes, worth about ₹10,000, were seized and destroyed at Corporation garbage dumping yard at Ramaiyanpatti.

Mr. Sankaralingam said consumption of artificially-ripened mangoes with chemicals would cause digestive disorders first, ulcer in the next stage and continued intake of calcium carbide used for this illegal practice purpose would lead to colon cancer and other serious health issues.

Hence, consumers should be aware of the prevailing situation while buying mangoes.

“If you suspect that the mangoes you have purchased might have been ripened-artificially using calcium carbide, then immerse it water in a bucket for about 24 hours or refrigerate it for similar duration, which will lessen the danger,” Mr. Sankaralingam said.