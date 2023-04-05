500-bed medical college hospital building inaugurated at Dindigul

April 05, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - Dindigul

The 500-bed building of Dindigul Government Medical College hospital was inaugurated by Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy and Health Minister Ma. Subramanian here on Tuesday.

Besides, the new building for Primary Health Centre at Ammapatti, quarters for nurses at PHC in K. Pudukottai, Block Health unit building on the PHC premises at Ammayanaickanur were inaugurated in the presence of Collector S. Visakan, MP B. Veluchamy and MLAs I.P. Senthilkumar and Gandhirajan, Director of Medical Education R. Santhi Malar.

Speaking on the occasion, the Health Minister said out of the 11 government medical colleges in 2022, hospital buildings with 500 beds and 700 beds, have been put into use in five districts.

After Dindigul, hospital buildings in Ramanathapuram and Tiruppur would be commissioned within 10 days. The remaining hospital buildings would be inaugurated very soon, he said.

The Dindigul Government Medical College has admitted 150 students for the second consecutive year and among them 7.5% of the seats had gone to those students who had pursued their school education in government schools. The State government bears their tuition fees and were provided with laptops and textbooks free of cost.

Besides, the hospital building, three other buildings at a cost of ₹95 lakh were also inaugurated, the Minister said.

He said it was for the first time that 24 district headquarters hospitals were created in a single year. Buildings at a cost of ₹2,000 crore were being constructed.

Mr. Periyasamy said that the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has given five colleges to Dindigul district within year. The Ministers distributed white coats to the first year students on the occasion.

Dindigul Mayor Ilamathi Jothi Prakash, Deputy Mayor Rajappa, Medical College Dean R. Suganthi Rajakumari, Medical Superintendent Veeramani, Public Works Department Chief Engineer Sathyamoorthi were present.