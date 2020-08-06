500 ambulances soon

Madurai

06 August 2020 22:19 IST

Tamil Nadu government would soon procure 500 ambulances, said Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswamy here on Thursday.

Talking to reporters, he said the ambulances, costing ₹103 crore, would be delivered in a month. The Chief Minister said there was adequate stock of face masks, personal protective equipment and COVID-19 medicine. All efforts were directed at providing quality treatment to the poor.

“Private hospitals have been told not to deny treatment to people coming to them for other ailments,” he said.

On the complaints on difficulties faced by people in getting e-pass and irregularities involved in the process, Mr. Palaniswami said additional teams had been formed in every district to ease the situation. However, the Chief Minister appealed to the people to travel only if necessary.

Stating that seven COVID-19 patients were treated with plasma donated by cured patients, he appealed to people to come forward to donate the plasma. The Chief Minister inaugurated 32 development works completed at a cost of ₹21.57 crore.

He also laid foundation stones for 31 new works that would be carried out at a cost of ₹304.55 crore.

At a function held here, he also gave away benefits worth ₹19.23 crore under various schemes to 2,411 persons.

Later, the Chief Minister reviewed the COVID-19 arrangements and various development works in the district in the presence of Health Minister, C. Vijayabaskar, Minister of Cooperation K. Raju and Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar and Collector T.G. Vinay.

He also inspected a Covid Care Centre at Vadapalanji.